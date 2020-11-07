Produced by Passione, ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ is the latest anime entry into the sprawling horror/slice-of-life ‘When They Cry’ franchise. The series revolves around Keiichi Maebara, who relocates to the picturesque village of Hinamizawa in 1983. Life seems to be perfect there. He has new friends with whom he often embarks on new adventures. However, he starts noticing that there is something odd about the village, and realizes that his friends are hiding something from him. Known for its ambiguous characters and disturbing plot, the series has quickly reignited the interest of the old fans and made a significant number of new ones as well. Here is what we know about the upcoming episode.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 7th episode of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ is set to be released on November 12, 2020. Keiichiro Kawaguchi is serving as the series director. Takashi Ikehata is associated with the project as the assistant director.

Where to Watch Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 7 English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ is available on Funimation and AnimeLab.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Spoilers

Not long after moving to Hinamizawa, Keiichi truly begins enjoying his life. He spends much of his time with friends and is given a tour of the entire town along with Mion Sonozaki and Rena Ryugu. Rena seems to have developed an interest in a restaurant mascot statue. Keiichi helps her in retrieving it. The series takes its time to develop each of its characters before things start to unravel. After the festival takes place, Keiichi comes to know from Ōishi Kuraudo, a local detective, that Takano and Tomitake have disappeared. He also learns that this has been happening for several years now. As the series progresses, he becomes increasingly wary of Rena. In episode 4, he starts having visions of murdering Rena and Mion and start having issues separating reality from fantasy. In this dream-like state, Rena almost kills him with a knife but he survives and bludgeons her to death with an alarm-clock.

