A perfect blend of horror and slice-of-life genres,’ Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ is a sprawling franchise that includes multiple anime series, light novels, and manga series. It started as a murder mystery dōjin soft visual novel series from 07th Expansion in 2002. The current anime series premiered on October 1, 2020. It is directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, with Takashi Ikehata is serving as an assistant director. Naoki Hayashi is the show’s writer and Kenji Kawai is its music producer. The anime has been produced by Passione Studios. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 10 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 10th episode of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’, titled ‘Curse-Deceiving Chapter, Part 2‘, is set to be released on December 3, 2020.

Where to Watch Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 10 English Dub Online?

Viewers can catch the first season of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ on Funimation and AnimeLab.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Spoilers

Most of the story happens in the fictional village of Hinamizawa in June 1983. The series protagonist is Keiichi Maebara, who is forced to relocate to Hinamizawa with his family. There, he befriends several of the local children at school, including Mion Sonozaki, her twin sister Shion, and Rena Ryūgū. He learns that every year, during the village’s annual Watanagashi Festival, someone is murdered or disappears. The villagers call it, “Oyashiro Curse” after the deity to whom the festival is dedicated. On the evening of the Watanagashi Festival of 1983, The dead body of freelance photographer Jirō Tomitake is discovered. This prompts Keiich to start investigating the matter.

In episode 9, a woman goes to see Teppei Houjou at home. Keiichi and Satoko have a minor disagreement when he calls her cooking skills horrible. This leads to a hilarious cook-off challenge between the two. On Saturday, he shows up at a baseball game with a golf club, surprising everyone. On Sunday, he learns more about Satoko from Mion. The episode ends with Satoko referring to Teppei as an uncle.

