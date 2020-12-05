A Passione Studio production, ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ or ‘Higurashi When They Cry’ is the latest anime adaptation of a series of visual novels from 07th Expansion. It is directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, with Takashi Ikehata serving as the assistant director. Set in the fictional village of Hinamizawa in June 1983, it tells the story of Keiichi Maebara, who has recently moved to the village. It doesn’t take Keiichi long to find out that Hinamizawa has a horrifying secret. Every year, on the evening of one of the most prominent annual festivals of the village, someone goes missing or is killed. The perpetrator of these crimes has not been caught yet. After its premiere on October 1, 2020, the series garnered significant critical acclaim, with many reviewers praising the creators of the new adaptation for maintaining a perfect balance between horror and slice-of-life genres. Here is everything we know about the upcoming episode of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 11 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 11th episode of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’, titled ‘Curse-Deceiving Chapter, Part 3’, is slated to release on December 10, 2020.

Where to Watch Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 11 English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ is available on Funimation and AnimeLab.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Spoilers

Keiichi’s initial days in Hinamizawa are wonderful and filled with benign adventures. He meets and becomes friends with Mion Sonozaki, her twin sister Shion, Rena Ryūgū, Rika Furude, and Satoko Hōjō. The villagers tell him about the legend of the “Oyashiro Curse”, and how people are mysteriously murdered every year. In 1983, the person who dies on the evening of the Watanagashi Festival is freelance photographer Jirō Tomitake. As the series progresses, Keiichi starts investigating Tomitake’s murder and begins suspecting Rena. One evening, she comes to his home to cook dinner for him only to attack him later with weapons that she has brought with her in Bento packs. After Keiichi kills Rena, he falls into a coma. It is later revealed that the teenagers are caught in some form of a time loop.

