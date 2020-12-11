Developed from a murder mystery dōjin soft visual novel series 07th Expansion, ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ is an interesting mix of slice of life and horror elements. Its animation style is intentionally simplistic, as it helps the show set up its seemingly innocent premise. But as the darker aspects of the plot are revealed, the same animation has the potential to become nightmare fuel. The current version premiered on October 1, 2020. It has been directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, with Takashi Ikehata serving as assistant director. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 12 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 12th episode of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’, titled ‘Curse-Deceiving Chapter, Part 4’, is slated to release on December 17, 2020. The screenplay is written by Naoki Hayashi, and the score has been provided by Kenji Kawai.

Where to Watch Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 12 English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ is available on Funimation and AnimeLab.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Spoilers

In June 1983, Keiichi Maebara, the main protagonist of the show, moves to the picturesque village of Hinamizawa. He becomes fast friends with classmates Mion Sonozaki, her twin sister Shion, Rena Ryūgū, Rika Furude, and Satoko Hōjō, spending lazy and sunny days with them. He is told about the village’s most important celebration, the annual Watanagashi Festival, dedicated to the goddess Oyashiro. Much to his horror, Keiichi learns that each year for the past four years someone has either been murdered or disappeared. This year, the victim turns out to be Jirō Tomitake, a freelance photographer. His sudden demise prompts Keiichi to investigate the murders. He soon finds that nothing is what it seems, and there are some disturbing facts about the village. In later episodes, he comes to suspect his friend Rena and nearly gets killed by her. When he wakes up from the coma two days later, a mysterious nurse asks him if his neck itches. The plot then undergoes a timeline shift.

