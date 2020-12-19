‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ is a slow-burn anime that blends slice-of-life, science-fiction, and horror genres in an exquisite manner. The show relies on atmospheric terror and an ever-present sense of oppressive dread to build the story and rarely resorts to jump scares. Even when it employs conventional horror tropes, they never seem out-of-place and hamper the natural progression of the plot. 07th Expansion originally developed the concept as a murder mystery dōjin soft visual novel series in the early 2000s. Since then, it has become a sprawling franchise that includes a manga series, a TV anime, light novels, live-action films, and even a television drama. The current season began airing on October 1, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 13 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 13th episode of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’, titled ‘Curse-Deceiving Chapter, Part 5’, is slated to release on December 24, 2020. The series was directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, with Takashi Ikehata serving as the assistant. It was produced by Passione Studios. The screenplay was written by Naoki Hayashi, and the score was provided by Kenji Kawai.

Where to Watch Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 13 English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ is available on Funimation and AnimeLab.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Spoilers

In 1983, Keiichi Maebara, the protagonist of the series, comes to live in the fictional village of Hinamizawa. At his school, he meets Mion Sonozaki, her twin sister Shion, Rena Ryūgū, Rika Furude, and Satoko Hōjō and befriends them. Life in Hinamizawa seems to be languid and peaceful. Keiichi spends hours with his friends exploring in and around the village. With the annual Watanagashi Festival fast approaching, there is a lot of activities in Hinamizawa. Keiichi discovers that every year during the festival someone mysteriously either dies or disappears. This has come to be known as the Oyashiro Curse, named after the deity to whom the festival is dedicated. This year, local nurse Miyo Takano and freelance photographer Jiro Tomitake disappear, prompting Keiichi to investigate what has happened to them.

Read More: Best Anime of All Time