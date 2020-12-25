Based on a Japanese murder mystery dōjin soft visual novel series produced by 07th Expansion, ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ or ‘When the Evening Cicadas Cry’ is an exceptional example of a horror anime. It starts by enunciating the idyllic lives that the residents of Hinamizawa lead before gradually taking apart its skin-deep beauty to reveal the horror inside. The anime also has slice-of-life and science fiction elements. The current season premiered on October 1, 2020. It was written by Naoki Hayashi and directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, with Takashi Ikehata serving as the assistant director. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 14 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 14th episode of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’, titled ‘Cat-Deceiving Chapter, Part 1’, is slated to release on January 7, 2021. Passione Studios produced the series. The score was provided by Kenji Kawai. Where to Watch Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 14 English Dub Online? The first season of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ is available on Funimation and AnimeLab.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Spoilers

After arriving in the picturesque village of Hinamizawa, Keiichi Maebara spends most of his time with the friends he has made there. They explore new places in and around the village together. One time, he helps his friend Rena get a statue of a fast-food restaurant mascot after she tells him that it is cute. During their time there, he suddenly has a vision of events that haven’t taken place yet. He also comes across freelance photographer Jiro Tomitake, who tells him certain truths about the village.

This season introduces the science-fiction elements quite early. In episode 2, an adult version of Rika regains consciousness in an alternate world. She is then told that she must relive events that transpired in June 1983. The friends later attend the festival together and see that Rika is conducting the ritual, it is only after the festival evening that the news of the disappearances of Miyo Takano and Tomitake start to spread like wildfire.

