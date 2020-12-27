‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ or ‘When the Evening Cicadas Cry’ is a slow burn horror anime that uses elements of science fiction and slice-of-life genres to enhance the plot’s complexity. The story was originally developed by 07th Expansion as a Japanese murder mystery dōjin soft visual novel. Since then, it has become a massive franchise that includes numerous games, a manga series, a novel series, several live-action films, a live-action TV show, and several anime series. The most recent rendition of the anime started airing on October 1, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 15 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 15th episode of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ is slated to release on January 14, 2021. Passione Studios produced the series. Kenji Kawai provided the score. The series was written by Naoki Hayashi and directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, with Takashi Ikehata serving as the assistant director.

Where to Watch Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 15 English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ is available on Funimation and AnimeLab.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Spoilers

A sense of oppressive dread permeates through every scene of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni.’ Even when the show focuses on the villagers’ idyllic lives in Hinamizawa, the audiences can sense that something is deeply wrong with this picturesque locality. Keiichi Maebara spends his lazy and slow days with his friends, exploring various previously unknown spots. Keiichi accompanies Rena to the dam, where an old fast-food mascot statue has suddenly garnered her attention. He becomes acquainted with the freelance photographer Jiro Tomitake, who reveals a secret that even his friends didn’t tell him about the dam.

After the festival, Keiichi learns from the police that Tomitake and Miyo Takano are missing. This has been part of a pattern of the past four years, where one person is abducted and the other is eventually killed. As Rena starts acting even more suspiciously than usual, Keiichi comes to believe that she is behind all the heinous crimes in the village.

