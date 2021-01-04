Developed from Ryukishi07’s visual novel series, ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ or ‘When the Evening Cicadas Cry’ is a slow-burn horror anime that also has distinctive slice-of-life and science fiction elements. It revolves around Keiichi Maebara, who has recently moved to the picturesque village of Hinamizawa. He befriends several schoolmates and spends his initial days in utter leisure. However, he soon learns that Hinamizawa hides a terrible ugliness underneath its beauty. In the last few years, during the annual Watanagashi Festival, several people have either been murdered or gone missing. Wondering what actually happened, Keiichi begins investigating the incidents.

‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Gō’ or ‘When The Cicadas Cry: Karma’ began airing on October 1, 2020. It’s the 3rd TV anime entry in the Higurashi franchise, following ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ and ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Kai.’ Here is what we know about the next episode of the series.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 16 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 16th episode of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ is slated to release on January 21, 2021. Passione Studios produced the series. Kenji Kawai provided the score. The series was written by Naoki Hayashi and directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, with Takashi Ikehata serving as the assistant director.

Where to Watch Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 16 English Dub Online?

‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ is available on Funimation and AnimeLab.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Spoilers

In his early days in Hinamizawa, Keiichi is happy, carefree, and idle, spending much of his time with his friends. They explore in and around the village together. He visits the dam site with Rena Ryugu. She earlier saw a statue of a fast-food chain mascot there and now wants it for herself. As they retrieve it, Keiichi suddenly has a flashback of an incident that he doesn’t remember happening. He later comes across Jiro Tomitake, a freelance photographer. Tomitake reveals to him certain information about the dam project that Keiichi realizes his friends have been hiding. Keiichi also comes across a magazine article about a brutal murder, inciting his interest in the series of mysterious incidents that have taken place in the village in the last few years.

