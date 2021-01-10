Based on Ryukishi07’s visual novel series, ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ or ‘When the Evening Cicadas Cry’ is a multi-layered slow-burn horror that can easily be cataloged under slice-of-life or science-fiction genres because of its complex plot. The story follows Keiichi Maebara, a teenager who has recently come to live in the picturesque village of Hinamizawa. He becomes fast friends with several of his schoolmates and spends his days exploring the village and the surrounding areas with them. he eventually discovers that the village hides a darker and uglier side beneath its serene façade. In the last few years, several people have either been killed or gone missing during the annual Watanagashi Festival. Believing that he can find out what has happened to these individuals, Keiichi starts investigating the incidents.

‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Gō’ or ‘When The Cicadas Cry: Karma’ premiered on October 1, 2020. It was preceded by ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ and ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Kai.’ Here is what we know about the next episode of the series.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 17 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 17th episode of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ is slated to release on January 28, 2021. Passione Studios produced the anime. Kenji Kawai provided the score. The series was written by Naoki Hayashi and directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, with Takashi Ikehata serving as the assistant director.

Where to Watch Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 17 English Dub Online?

The anime can be watched with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Funimation (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Ireland), Hulu, and Wakanim (Scandinavia and the Netherlands). Italian subtitled version is available on VVVVID. German, Russian, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. And Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Spoilers

In his early days in Hinamizawa, Keiichi is as happy as he has ever been. He helps Rena acquire The Colonel, the mascot of a fast-food restaurant because she thinks the statue is cute. Keiichi speaks to the freelance photographer Jiro Tomitake and learns that his friends have been hiding certain things from him. In the closing scene of the 1st episode, Rika is shown to have glowing eyes as she watches Keiichi and Rena from a distance.

Read More: Best Slice of Life Anime of All Time