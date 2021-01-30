‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Gō’ or ‘When The Cicadas Cry: Karma’ is the most recent anime adaptation of a series of visual novels from 07th Expansion. Set in the fictional village of Hinamizawa in June 1983, it follows Keiichi Maebara, who has recently moved to the village. It doesn’t take Keiichi long to find out that Hinamizawa has a horrifying secret. Every year, on the evening of one of the village’s most prominent annual festivals, someone goes missing or is killed. The perpetrator of these crimes has not been caught yet. Following its premiere on October 1, 2020, the series garnered significant critical acclaim. Many reviewers praised the creators of the new adaptation for maintaining a perfect balance between horror, science fiction, and slice-of-life genres. Here is everything we know about its upcoming episode.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 18 Release Date

‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ episode 18, titled ‘Village-Destroying Chapter, Part 1,’ is slated to release on February 5, 2021. Passione Studios produced the anime. Kenji Kawai provided the score. The series was written by Naoki Hayashi and directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, with Takashi Ikehata serving as the assistant director. Akio Watanabe handled the character designs. This season is set to have 24 episodes in total.

Where to Watch Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 18 English Dub Online?

The anime can be watched with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Funimation (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Ireland), Hulu, and Wakanim (Scandinavia and the Netherlands). Italian subtitled version is available on VVVVID. German, Russian, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. And Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Spoilers

Episode 17 begins with Takano and the soldiers murdering all the main characters. Then, suddenly the story shifts back to the night of the Watanagashi festival. Takano apologizes to Rika for all her misdeeds before leaving Hinamizawa. It is implied that Takano might know where the injectable version (H173) of the Hinamizawa Syndrome or Oyashiro-sama’s curse is being kept. The episode ends with the revelation that Satoko is also a looper.

