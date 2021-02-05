Developed from a murder mystery dōjin soft visual novel series from 07th Expansion, ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ is a fascinating combination of slice-of-life, science fiction, and horror elements. Its animation style is intentionally simplistic, as it helps the show set up its seemingly innocent premise. But as the plot’s darker aspects are revealed, the same animation can become a nightmare fuel. The most recent adaptation, ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Gō’ or ‘When The Cicadas Cry: Karma,’ premiered on October 1, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 19 Release Date

‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ episode 19, titled ‘Village-Destroying Chapter, Part 2,’ is slated to release on February 12, 2021. Passione Studios produced the anime. Kenji Kawai provided the score. The series was written by Naoki Hayashi and directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, with Takashi Ikehata serving as the assistant director. Akio Watanabe handled the character designs. This season is set to have 24 episodes in total.

Where to Watch Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 19 English Dub Online?

The anime can be watched with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Funimation (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Ireland), Hulu, and Wakanim (Scandinavia and the Netherlands). Italian subtitled version is available on VVVVID. German, Russian, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. And Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Spoilers

Episode 18 sets the story up for the next arc, and unlike most other episodes of the anime, it is surprisingly peaceful and devoid of any violence. Takano fires her gun but misses and is apprehended by the soldiers. As she breaks down crying, Tomitake arrives. He explains to the soldiers that Takano displays classic symptoms of the Hinamizawa Syndrome and asks them to hand her over to him. With some reluctance, the soldiers follow his instructions. Takano tells Tomitake that she is beyond any redemption. He counters by saying that she is not the villain she thinks she is.

After Takano and Tomitake leave together, Keiichi, Rika, and other main characters speak about the upcoming Watanagashi Festival. The date is June 8, 1984. At school, the protagonists converse about how much they miss Mion. Rika accompanies Satoko to Dr. Irie’s office, where they learn that Satoko has been completely cured of the Hinamizawa Syndrome. Irie later reveals to Rika that he has witnessed similar improvements in other villagers.

Rika meets with Kiichirō Kimiyoshi and Oryō Sonozaki to discuss something. At the festival, the three heads of the village appear together and declare that the Dam War has ended. They also declare that there is no such thing as Oyashiro-sama’s Curse. In the closing moments of the episode, Rika tells Satoko that she wants them to take an entrance exam for a school outside the village together.

