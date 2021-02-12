Based on a murder mystery dōjin soft visual novel series from 07th Expansion, ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ or ‘Higurashi When They Cry’ is an anime that tells the story of Keiichi Maebara, who has recently moved to the village of Hinamizawa. It doesn’t take Keiichi long to find out that Hinamizawa has a horrifying secret. Every year, on the evening of the Watanagashi Festival, someone goes missing or is killed. The perpetrator of these crimes has not been caught yet.

The most recent rendition of the series, ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Gō’ or ‘When the Cicadas Cry: Karma,’ premiered on October 1, 2020. It has since garnered significant critical acclaim, with many reviewers praising the creators of the new adaptation for maintaining a perfect balance between horror, science fiction, and slice-of-life genres. Here is everything we know about its upcoming episode.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 20 Release Date

‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ episode 20, titled ‘Village-Destroying Chapter, Part 3,’ is slated to release on February 19, 2021. Passione Studios produced the anime. Kenji Kawai provided the score. The series was written by Naoki Hayashi and directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, with Takashi Ikehata serving as the assistant director. Akio Watanabe handled the character designs. This season is set to have 24 episodes in total.

Where to Watch Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 20 English Dub Online?

The anime can be watched with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Funimation (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Ireland), Hulu, and Wakanim (Scandinavia and the Netherlands). Italian subtitled version is available on VVVVID. German, Russian, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. And Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Spoilers

In episode 19, Rika explains to Satoko that she wants to leave the village one day of her own volition and explore the world outside. She also says that she wants to wake up one day without knowing what will happen later, reflecting on the endless time loop she is trapped in. Satoko subsequently agrees to prepare for the entrance exam for the prestigious St. Lucia Academy alongside her. When Keiichi and Rena hear about this, they tell Rika and Satoko that they will be happy to help them.

In March 1987, both girls pass the entrance exam after rigorously preparing for it for two years. However, while Rika quickly assimilates among the students at St. Lucia, Satoko struggles and feels suffocated due to her inherently rebellious personality. As the divide between the two friends continues to widen, Satoko wonders if Rika has forgotten about the promises of experiencing all of this life together.

