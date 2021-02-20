The latest anime adaptation of a series of visual novels from 07th Expansion, ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ or ‘Higurashi When They Cry’ is set in the fictional Hinamizawa Village. The story begins in June 1983. The main character, Keiichi Maebara, has recently relocated to the village. Keiichi soon discovers that Hinamizawa hides a terrible secret behind its picturesque beauty. Every year, on the evening of the village’s most prominent annual festival, someone goes missing or is killed. No one knows who commits these crimes.

The most recent rendition of the series, ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Gō’ or ‘When the Cicadas Cry: Karma,’ premiered on October 1, 2020, to significant critical acclaim. Many reviewers praised the creators of the new adaptation for maintaining a perfect balance between horror, sci-fi, and slice-of-life genres. Here is everything you need to know about the anime’s upcoming episode.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 21 Release Date

‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ episode 21, titled ‘Village-Destroying Chapter, Part 4,’ is slated to release on February 26, 2021. Passione Studios produced the anime. Kenji Kawai provided the score. The series was written by Naoki Hayashi and directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, with Takashi Ikehata serving as the assistant director. Akio Watanabe handled the character designs. This season is set to have 24 episodes in total.

Where to Watch Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 21 English Dub Online?

The anime can be watched with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Funimation (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Ireland), Hulu, and Wakanim (Scandinavia and the Netherlands). Italian subtitled version is available on VVVVID. German, Russian, and French subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. And Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Spoilers

In episode 20, the divide between Rika and Satoko grows bigger every day. Satoko thinks that if she can remind Rika who she used to be, everything will return to normal. She tries to pull a prank on Rika and her clique but ends up injuring one of the girls. She later erroneously believes that Rika has told their teacher about her involvement in the incident. As punishment, the teacher places Satoko in solitary confinement in a dark and small cell underneath the school.

One day, Satoko receives a letter from Mion about a reunion of their club. Mion picks up Satoko and Rika from St. Lucia and travels to Hinamizawa with them. When they reach the village, they discover that Keiichi and Rena are waiting for them. The group spends the day as they used to, playing games, pranking each other, and just being happy. As the others go to a restaurant, Satoko takes a stroll around the village. Hearing an odd vibration, she enters Oyashiro-sama’s temple and suddenly is transported to an interdimensional plane where she meets Featherine Augustus Aurora.

