‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ or ‘Higurashi When They Cry’ began as a series of visual novels and has since become a sprawling franchise that includes manga series, films, TV show, and TV anime. The most recent anime adaptation premiered on October 1, 2020, and has quickly become a fan favorite. A rare combination of horror and slice-of-life genres, the series is directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi with Takashi Ikehata serving as the assistant director. The show revolves around a group of friends residing the seemingly ordinary rural village of Hinamizawa in 1983. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 8th episode of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’, titled ‘Cotton-Deceiving Chapter, Part 4’, is set to be released on November 19, 2020. Screenwriter Naoki Hayashi is penning the screenplay for the series. The music has been provided by Kenji Kawai.

Where to Watch Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 8 English Dub Online?

Viewers can catch the first season of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ on Funimation and AnimeLab.

‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ Spoilers

Keiichi Maebara’s life in the picturesque village of Hinamizawa is quite unhurried and relaxed. He spends days having adventures with his friends. He experiences flashbacks to an event that is yet to take place. A photographer named Jiro Tomitake tells him that his friends haven’t told him everything about the dam project. The village hosts a big festival, after which Keiichi learns from the local detective Ōishi Kuraudo that Takano and Tomitake have gone missing. For the last few years, similar things have been happening. In each case, one person dies and the other vanishes forever. Due to various circumstances. Keiichi begins suspecting his friend Rena.

In episode 6, the meeting between Takano and Keiichi happens by chance. The former advises him to break into the inviolable ritual hall, which he does. He then comes to know the terrifying history of the village. As the title suggests, the next episode will continue with the Cotton-Deceiving Chapter,

Read More: Best Anime of All Time