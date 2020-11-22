Directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi, with Takashi Ikehata serving as the assistant director, ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ or ‘Higurashi When They Cry’ is the latest anime adaptation of a series of visual novels from 07th Expansion. The story is set in the fictional village of Hinamizawa in June 1983. The main character, Keiichi Maebara, has recently relocated to the village. Keiichi soon discovers that Hinamizawa hides a terrible secret behind its picturesque beauty. Every year, on the evening of one of the most prominent annual festivals of the village, someone goes missing or is killed. No one knows who commits these crimes. The series premiered on October 1, 2020, to significant critical acclaim. Many reviewers praised the creators of the new adaptation for maintaining a perfect balance between horror and slice-of-life genres. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 9 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 9th episode of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’, titled ‘Curse-Deceiving Chapter, Part 1’, is slated to be released on November 26, 2020. Screenwriter Naoki Hayashi is providing the script for the show. It has been produced by Passione animation studio.

Where to Watch Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 8 English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ is available on Funimation and AnimeLab.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Spoilers

After moving to Hinamizawa, Keiichi becomes friends with several of his classmates, including Mion Sonozaki, her twin sister Shion, and Rena Ryūgū. He is told that the murders and disappearances are referred to as the “Oyashiro Curse” by the villagers, as the annual festival during which these crimes are committed is dedicated to the deity Oyashiro. On the evening of the Watanagashi Festival of 1983, the corpse of freelance photographer Jirō Tomitake is found. The anime follows Keiichi as he begins to investigate the murders. In episode 8, titled ‘Cotton-Deceiving Chapter, Part 4’, Keiichi wishes that he never had come into the inviolable ritual hall. He becomes fearful of the prospect of being abducted by demons like Takano and Tomitake.

