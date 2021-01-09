‘Horimiya’ is an upcoming anime based on a Japanese manga series written by HERO and illustrated by Daisuke Hagiwara. Originally, HERO published the manga series on his website with his own artwork under the title ‘Hori-san to Miyamura-kun.’ After Daisuke became involved, he changed the name to ‘Horimiya.’ HERO’s original manga has been made into an OVA series that aired its four episodes between 2012 and 2018. It was announced that ‘Horimiya’ would be made into an anime series on September 17, 2020. Here is what we know about the series premiere of ‘Horimiya.’

Horimiya Episode 1 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 1st episode of ‘Horimiya’ is set to premiere on January 10, 2021. CloverWorks Studios have produced the series, with Masashi Ishihama serving as the director and Takao Yoshioka serving as the writer. Masaru Yokoyama provided the score for the anime, while Haruko Iizuka handled the character designs. Yoh Kamiyama performed the opening theme track “Color Perfume,” and Friends sang the ending theme track “Promise.”

Where to Watch Horimiya Online?

For viewers in North America and the British Isles, episodes of ‘Horimiya’ will be available on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. In the Scandinavian countries like Demark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland the series can be watched with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. The viewers in New Zealand and Australia can catch the series on AnimeLab with English subtitles.

Fans of the series in Southeast Asia and Taiwan will have to watch the anime on Bilibili. In Japan, ‘Horimiya’ is set to stream with Japanese audio and subtitles on Netflix Japan.

Horimiya Spoilers

The series revolves around two high school students, who maintain completely different personalities inside the school premise than their actual selves. Kyoko Hori is a beautiful and popular girl at school. But the moment she gets home, she deglamorizes herself by putting on simpler clothes and wiping off her makeup. She prefers to spend much of her time at home, doing household chores and looking after her brother. At first glance, Izumi Miyamura has all the appearances of an otaku. But when he gets out of school, he proudly flaunts his multiple tattoos and piercings. These two polar opposite people discover the truth about each other and decide to keep them to themselves. In time, they inevitably fall in love.

Read More: Best Romance Anime of all Time