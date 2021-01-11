If conflict is the most important tool in fiction writing, romance is the close second. Anime creators have long understood this and told some of the most memorable romantic stories of all time through the medium. ‘Horimiya,’ a CloverWorks Studios production, is one of the latest entries that seeks to uphold this tradition. The anime is an adaptation of a Japanese manga series written by HERO and illustrated by Daisuke Hagiwara. HERO originally published the manga series on his website with his own artwork under the title ‘Hori-san to Miyamura-kun.’ When Daisuke joined the project, the manga was rechristened with its current name. On January 10, 2021, the anime premiered on Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, and MBS. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Horimiya.’

Horimiya Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 2nd episode of ‘Horimiya,’ titled ‘You Wear More Than One Face,’ is set to premiere on January 17, 2021. Masashi Ishihama directed the episodes of the anime, with Takao Yoshioka serving as the writer. Masaru Yokoyama provided the score for the anime, while Haruko Iizuka handled the character designs. Yoh Kamiyama performed the opening theme track “Color Perfume,” and Friends sang the ending theme track “Promise.”

Where to Watch Horimiya Online?

For viewers in North America and the British Isles, episodes of ‘Horimiya’ are available on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. In the Scandinavian countries like Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, the series can be watched with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. The viewers in New Zealand and Australia can catch the series on AnimeLab with English subtitles.

Fans of the series in Southeast Asia and Taiwan will have to watch the anime on Bilibili. In Japan, ‘Horimiya’ is set to stream with Japanese audio and subtitles on Netflix Japan.

Horimiya Spoilers

Kyoko Hori is a pretty and popular girl, while Izumi Miyamura seems like an otaku to his classmates. However, they both hide their true selves when they are at school. Izumi uses his long bangs and glasses to hide multiple piercings. He also has several tattoos. On the other hand, Kyoko prefers to stay at home, cooking, cleaning, and taking care of her younger brother, Souta. One day, Souta returns home injured. Kyoko is too worried about him to notice the older boy that brought him back. Realizing that this stranger with several piercings has helped her brother, she invites him in. It is only later that she realizes that the boy isn’t a stranger at all but her classmate Izumi. After the initial shock, she asks him to come to her home again. As the two protagonists spend more and more time together, they discover that they fiercely want to keep each other’s secrets to themselves.

In the closing moments of the pilot episode, Kyoko clarifies that she wants to continue to be associated with Izumi, no matter what others think. She also tells him that she has turned down Toru, a boy from their class. In episode 2, they might continue to learn about each other outside of the school. Here is the trailer for the next episode.

