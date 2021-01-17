Arguably the most popular romance anime of the season, ‘Horimiya’ tells the story of Kyoko Hori and Izumi Miyamura, two individuals with vastly different personalities and likes. They discover that they share one common trait, both of them hide their real selves from their classmates. The pretty and popular girl Kyoko prefers to spend most of her time at home, doing chores and taking care of her brother. On the other hand, Izumi, who is perceived to be an otaku, is actually a gothic kid with multiple piercings and tattoos. The anime is developed from a Japanese manga series written by HERO and illustrated by Daisuke Hagiwara. HERO originally published the manga series on his website with his own artwork under the title ‘Hori-san to Miyamura-kun.’ When Daisuke came on board, the manga was rechristened with its current name. On January 10, 2021, the anime premiered on Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, and MBS. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Horimiya.’

Horimiya Episode 3 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Horimiya’ episode 3, ‘That’s Why It’s Okay,’ is slated to release on January 24, 2021. CloverWorks produced the series. Masashi Ishihama directed the episodes of the anime, with Takao Yoshioka serving as the writer. Masaru Yokoyama provided the score for the anime, while Haruko Iizuka handled the character designs. Yoh Kamiyama performed the opening theme track “Color Perfume,” and Friends sang the ending theme track “Promise.”

Where to Watch Horimiya Season 1 Online?

For viewers in North America and the British Isles, episodes of ‘Horimiya’ are available on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. In the Scandinavian countries like Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, the series can be watched with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. The viewers in New Zealand and Australia can catch the series on AnimeLab with English subtitles.

Fans of the series in Southeast Asia and Taiwan will have to watch the anime on Bilibili. In Japan, ‘Horimiya’ is set to stream with Japanese audio and subtitles on Netflix Japan.

Horimiya Spoilers

In episode 2, when Kyoko’s mother learns about Kyoko’s new friend, she tells the younger girl that she wants to meet him. Kyoko realizes that she doesn’t know Miyamura’s first name and unsuccessfully tries to find out what it is without letting him know. She is incredibly embarrassed when he does. Nevertheless, he tells her that it’s Izumi. At school, Kyoko completes several assignments for the Student Council, although she is not one of its members. Later, Izumi has a collision in the school hallway with Remi Ayasaki, one of the Council members. As she was carrying the notes that Kyoko just completed, they get scattered all over the floor. As she picks them up with Izumi’s help and hurries away, Izumi notices that she has left one behind. He calls after her, but she tells him to discard it.

The next day, the Student Council holds Kyoko responsible as the budget report is missing, and she can’t precisely remember what happened because she was so tired. Izumi steps in and headbutts the Student Council President Kakeru Sengoku for behaving badly with Kyoko. He then proceeds to reveal how Remi left the report behind, and the matter is solved. He later visits the Hori household to give Kyoko a CD for her birthday. The episode ends as Kyoko ponders about a life without Izumi in it.

