Romance has always been an important plot device in fiction, and like any other artistic medium, anime has sought to explore all its complexities and conundrums over the years. ‘Horimiya’ is one of its latest attempts. Based on a Japanese manga series written by HERO and illustrated by Daisuke Hagiwara, it tells the story of the developing relationship between two vastly different high school students: pretty and popular Kyoko Hori and quiet and reserved Izumi Miyamura. They begin to connect over the seemingly only trait they share; neither is willing to show their true selves to their classmates.

‘Horimiya’ premiered on January 10, 2021, on Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, and MBS and has earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Horimiya Episode 4 Release Date

‘Horimiya’ episode 4, ‘Everybody Loves Somebody,’ is slated to release on January 31, 2021. CloverWorks produced the series. Masashi Ishihama directed the anime, with Takao Yoshioka serving as the main writer. Masaru Yokoyama provided the score, while Haruko Iizuka handled the character designs. Yoh Kamiyama performed the opening theme track “Color Perfume,” and Friends sang the ending theme track “Promise.”

Where to Watch Horimiya Season 1 Online?

For viewers in North America and the British Isles, episodes of ‘Horimiya’ are available on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. In the Scandinavian countries like Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, the series can be watched with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. The viewers in New Zealand and Australia can catch the series on AnimeLab with English subtitles.

Fans of the series in Southeast Asia and Taiwan will have to watch the anime on Bilibili. In Japan, ‘Horimiya’ is set streams with Japanese audio and subtitles on Netflix Japan.

Horimiya Spoilers

Episode 3 begins with flashbacks to Izumi’s childhood and shows how lonely and isolated he felt from his peers when he was younger. Although the situation has radically changed since Kyoko has become part of his life, he still has those bouts of self-doubts and reclusiveness. This prompts him to ask Toru what the latter thinks of him. This leads to an awkward conversation between them that involves Toru saying that Izumi looks better than most girls when he takes off his glasses and puts up his hair.

This episode also depicts Izumi doing his first piercing with a safety pin and his first meeting with Kyoko. At present, Remi approaches Kyoko to ask her if the latter is dating Izumi. When Kyoko says that she isn’t, Remi reveals that she wants to ask Izumi out. Surprised by this, Kyoko claims that Izumi is hers. She and Izumi later watch a horror film together and grow even closer. At school, Tora overhears Remi speaking to someone about her conversation with Kyoko and later confronts Izumi. The two of them show up at school the following day with bruises, though they both claim that the fight was their own fault.

