Developed from a Japanese manga series written by HERO and illustrated by Daisuke Hagiwara, ‘Horimiya’ is a slice-of-life anime that tells the story of how two very different people fall in love with each other. Kyoko Hori is a pretty and popular girl at school, while Izumi Miyamura is generally regarded as an otaku. But they both hide their true selves from their classmates. Kyoko is really a homebody who prefers to do her chores and spend time with her younger brother. As for Izumi, he has several tattoos and piercings. After learning each other’s secret by accident, they gradually realize that they have more things in common than they initially thought.

‘Horimiya’ premiered on January 10, 2021, on Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, and MBS and has earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Horimiya Episode 5 Release Date

‘Horimiya’ episode 5, ‘I Can’t Say It Out Loud,’ is slated to release on February 7, 2021. CloverWorks produced the series. Masashi Ishihama directed the anime, with Takao Yoshioka serving as the main writer. Masaru Yokoyama provided the score, while Haruko Iizuka handled the character designs. Yoh Kamiyama performed the opening theme track “Color Perfume,” and Friends sang the ending theme track “Promise.”

Where to Watch Horimiya Season 1 Online?

For viewers in North America and the British Isles, episodes of ‘Horimiya’ are available on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. In the Scandinavian countries like Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, the series can be watched with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. The viewers in New Zealand and Australia can catch the series on AnimeLab with English subtitles.

Fans of the series in Southeast Asia and Taiwan can watch the anime on Bilibili. In Japan, ‘Horimiya’ streams with Japanese audio and subtitles on Netflix Japan.

Horimiya Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Toru meets a student council member and later learns from Kakeru that her name is Sakura. While visiting the council room, Kyoko and Izumi are designated to go and purchase the snacks. In their absence, the rest of the boys and girls begin to speculate about the relationship between the two of them, making Toru uncomfortable. This makes Sakura realize that Toru has a crush on Kyoko.

Later, while Izumi and Kyoko study together at Kyoko’s home, personal discomfort comes up as a discussion point. Kyoko observes that she has never seen Izumi flustered. In response, he tells her about a recent incident. Izumi ran into his middle school friend Shindo, who made him embarrassed when he brought up the rumors of Izumi and Kyoko’s relationship. It is later revealed that Shindo was the only student in the class that made Izumi feel normal in middle school. He reflects that Shindo did the same thing that Kyoko is doing now, helping him be more receptive toward the rest of the world.

One morning, right before he leaves for school, Souta discovers that his older sister has a high fever and bullies her to stay at home. Kyoko hallucinates about her workaholic mother, recalling how Yuriko often left her alone at home even when she had a fever. Later in the day, Kyoko wakes up to find Izumi at her bedside and pleads to him not to leave her. Izumi promises that he won’t, not until she explicitly tells him to.

Before leaving for the day, Izumi confesses to Kyoko that he is in love with her without checking whether she is awake or not. Kyoko is awake, and after he leaves, she wonders if they can stay the way they are now a little longer if she doesn’t acknowledge his confession immediately. In episode 5, Kyoko might realize that she is not yet ready to admit that she reciprocates Izumi’s feelings.

Read More: Best Romance Anime of all Time