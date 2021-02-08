‘Horimiya’ is a slice-of-life romance anime based on a Japanese manga series written by HERO and illustrated by Daisuke Hagiwara. It tells the story of Kyoko Hori and Izumi Miyamura, who discover that neither of them shows their true selves when they are at school. Kyoki’s classmates know her as a pretty and popular girl. However, she prefers to dress down, stay at home, do chores, and spend time with her younger brother. Izumi is believed to be an otaku, but he has multiple tattoos and piercings. As the series progresses, the initial friendship they form gradually evolves into romance.

‘Horimiya’ premiered on January 10, 2021, on Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, and MBS and has earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Horimiya Episode 6 Release Date

‘Horimiya’ episode 6, ‘This Summer’s Going to Be a Hot One,’ is slated to release on February 14, 2021. CloverWorks produced the series. Masashi Ishihama directed the anime, with Takao Yoshioka serving as the main writer. Masaru Yokoyama provided the score, while Haruko Iizuka handled the character designs. Yoh Kamiyama performed the opening theme track “Color Perfume,” and Friends sang the ending theme track “Promise.”

Where to Watch Horimiya Season 1 Online?

For viewers in North America and the British Isles, episodes of ‘Horimiya’ are available on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. In the Scandinavian countries like Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, the series can be watched with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. The viewers in New Zealand and Australia can catch the series on AnimeLab with English subtitles.

Fans of the series in Southeast Asia and Taiwan can watch the anime on Bilibili. In Japan, ‘Horimiya’ streams with Japanese audio and subtitles on Netflix Japan.

Horimiya Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Kyoko doesn’t go to school for a few days even though she has completely recovered from the fever. She was awake when Izumi made his confession and doesn’t know yet how to deal with it. She then learns that Souta saw Izumi with his arms around a girl and becomes jealous. Kyoko returns to school the following day and has an awkward encounter with Izumi. It is revealed that the girl Souta saw was Shindo’s girlfriend, Chika. Izumi was helping both Shindo and Chika walk after they twisted their ankles. However, Kyoko remains angry because he keeps referring to the other girl with her first name and hurls her books at his face.

Kyoko later discovers that Izumi does so because he doesn’t know Chika’s last name. Kyoko’s wandering father, Kyosuke, returns and starts teasing both Izumi and Kyoko. This leads to Kyoko declaring that she and Izumi are in a relationship. They subsequently begin dating. Izumi feels awkward around Toru until the latter assures him that they are still friends. Elsewhere, Sakura watches Toru from the school window and feels unattractive when Remi approaches her. Sakura later realizes how wonderful of a friend Remi is and tells her how she feels about Toru.

The episode ends as Souta comes home with a friend and hears his sister calling Izumi “stupid” again. He exasperatedly notes that they are fighting again. Episode 6 is set to air on February 14, so it might use Valentine’s Day as its main theme.

