‘Horimiya’ is a slice-of-life romance anime based on a Japanese manga series written by HERO and illustrated by Daisuke Hagiwara. HERO initially published the manga series on his website with his own artwork under the title ‘Hori-san to Miyamura-kun.’ After coming on board, Daisuke renamed the manga simply as ‘Horimiya.’ The anime revolves around pretty and popular Kyoko Hori and shy and reclusive Izumi Miyamura. After a chance encounter, they realize that neither of them is what they pretend to be at school. And that ends up serving as the foundation of their romance.

On January 10, 2021, the anime premiered on Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, and MBS and has earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Horimiya Episode 7 Release Date

‘Horimiya’ episode 7, titled ‘You’re Here, I’m Here,’ is slated to release on February 21, 2021. CloverWorks produced the series. Masashi Ishihama directed the anime, with Takao Yoshioka serving as the main writer. Masaru Yokoyama provided the score, while Haruko Iizuka handled the character designs. Yoh Kamiyama performed the opening theme track “Color Perfume,” and Friends sang the ending theme track “Promise.”

Where to Watch Horimiya Season 1 Online?

For viewers in North America and the British Isles, episodes of ‘Horimiya’ are available on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. In the Scandinavian countries like Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, the series can be watched with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. The viewers in New Zealand and Australia can catch the series on AnimeLab with English subtitles.

Fans of the series in Southeast Asia and Taiwan can watch the anime on Bilibili. In Japan, ‘Horimiya’ streams with Japanese audio and subtitles on Netflix Japan.

Horimiya Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Izumi spends the night at Kyoko’s home after one of their horror-movie marathons ends later than usual. The following morning, as they leave Kyoko’s house together, two students from their school spot them. The news that Izumi and Kyoko are dating subsequently spreads in school like wildfire. Most of the other students are baffled by it, questioning why a girl like Kyoko would date Izumi. Although his friends and even Kyoko tell him not to pay any attention to the chatter, Izumi can’t help it.

One day, Izumi shows up at school with his hair cut short and without the glasses, and all the speculations seem to die down instantly. Meanwhile, Izumi and Kyoko grow closer. Honoka Sawada, a junior, starts stalking Izumi, making him and Kyoko believe that she has a crush on him. But it is later revealed it is Kyoko on whom Honoka has a crush. A brief rivalry develops between Izumi and Honoka, but it is soon replaced by something much more poignant when Izumi learns that the young girl lost her brother only a year ago. In episode 7, this sibling relationship might further develop between Honoka and Izumi.

