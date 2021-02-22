Developed from a Japanese manga series written by HERO and illustrated by Daisuke Hagiwara, ‘Horimiya’ is a slice-of-life romance anime that tells the story of pretty and popular Kyoko Hori and shy and reclusive Izumi Miyamura. After accidentally meeting each other outside of the school, they both realize that neither of them shows their true selves in their class. In time, they begin dating. On January 10, 2021, the anime premiered on Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, and MBS and has earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Horimiya Episode 8 Release Date

‘Horimiya’ episode 8, titled ‘The Truth Deception Reveals,’ is slated to release on February 28, 2021. CloverWorks produced the series. Masashi Ishihama directed the anime, with Takao Yoshioka serving as the main writer. Masaru Yokoyama provided the score, while Haruko Iizuka handled the character designs. Yoh Kamiyama performed the opening theme track “Color Perfume,” and Friends sang the ending theme track “Promise.”

Where to Watch Horimiya Season 1 Online?

For viewers in North America and the British Isles, episodes of ‘Horimiya’ are available on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. In the Scandinavian countries like Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, the series can be watched with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. The viewers in New Zealand and Australia can catch the series on AnimeLab with English subtitles.

Fans of the series in Southeast Asia and Taiwan can watch the anime on Bilibili. In Japan, ‘Horimiya’ streams with Japanese audio and subtitles on Netflix Japan.

Horimiya Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Toru notices that Yuki is spending more time with him since Izumi and Kyoko started dating. As the two of them take out the trash cans from their class, Toru has a collision with Sakura, spilling coffee from the trash on her shirt. Both are deeply embarrassed. Toru gives Sakura his own jacket to wear over her uniform for the rest of the day. When Sakura brings it back for him, she gives him some cookies that she made herself.

Kyoko notes that Yuki tends to hide her true feelings and often lets others have the very thing that she wants herself. Yuki is envious of the growing bond between Toru and Sakura but feels terrible for having that emotion. She asks Izumi to help her learn how to bake a cake. He gently tells her that he wasn’t born with the knowledge of baking, adding that the only way to get better at something is through repetition. After a week, Yuki shows up at the school with burnt cupcakes, but her friends, including Toru, eat them and tell her that they will be looking forward to the next batch.

After Izumi goes to Hokkaido for five days to visit his family there, Kyoko finds the time without him to be unbearable. They can’t even speak over the phone as Izumi forgets to take his charger and can’t find one that works with his phone. When Izumi returns, Kyoko notes that she never realized how long five days could be, but now she does.

Kyoko’s friends tell her that she shouldn’t make Izumi watch horror movies when he gets scared so easily. They also tell her that she might want to try to act like a normal girl around her boyfriend. When she speaks to Izumi about her insecurities, he responds by saying that he didn’t fall in love with an ordinary girl; he fell in love with her. Kyoko realizes that she did the same with Izumi.

It has started to rain outside. As it gradually intensifies, Kyoko and Izumi make love for the first time. Afterward, Izumi discovers that Kyoko has left a hickey on the back of his neck. Izumi later shows it to Shindo, who notes that it looks like a mark of ownership. In episode 8, Kyoko and Izumi might feel overwhelmed because of such a rapidly evolving relationship.

