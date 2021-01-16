Based on a Japanese free-to-play role-playing video game developed and published by f4Samurai and Sega, ‘Hortensia Saga’ is a fantasy anime that revolves around Alfred Albert, who overnight becomes the lord of his territory after his father is killed in the violent Rugis Rebellion. Alfred desires nothing more than to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a chivalrous knight. He is aided in his journey by Mariyus, his squire and companion. Aside from the anime, the game has inspired a manga series, which started publishing on March 27, 2020. The anime premiered on January 7, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Hortensia Saga.’

Hortensia Saga Episode 3 Release Date

‘Hortensia Saga’ Season 1 Episode 3, titled ‘Repose of Souls ~To the Quarantined Village~,’ is set to premiere on January 21, 2021. Liden Films produced the series, with Yasuto Nishikata serving as the director and Rintarō Ikeda as the main writer. Zenta composed the music, while Takayuki Onoda handled the character designs. My First Story performed the opening theme track “Leader,” and Mafumafu performed the ending theme track “Night Dream and Daydream.”

Where to Watch Hortensia Saga Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Hortensia Saga’ are made available with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia). French, German, and Russian subtitled versions are also available on Wakanim. Southeast Asian viewers can watch the series on Bilibili.

Hortensia Saga Spoilers

On a night with a full moon, the leader of Camellia accuses the king of Hortensia of betrayal and transforms into a wolf. Soon his army of monsters invades Hortensia. The king dies along with some of his most trusted knights, and the princess vanishes. Later that night, when his uncle Maurice shows up at their doorsteps with his father’s sword, Alfred has to deal with his grief quickly, as he is now the lord of their land. Maurice has brought a boy with him who is introduced as Mariyus. Realizing that they both have lost their parents, a bond forms between Alfred and Mariyus. The latter subsequently becomes the former’s squire, accompanying him in every adventure.

