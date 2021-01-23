Developed from a Japanese free-to-play role-playing video game developed and published by f4Samurai and Sega, ‘Hortensia Saga’ is a fantasy anime that tells the story of Alfred Albert, who loses his father, a royal knight when forces of Camellia rebel attack the Kingdom of Hortensia. Alfred subsequently becomes the lord of his family’s territory. The greatest desire in his life is to become a chivalrous knight like his father. In his quest, he is aided by his friend and squire Mariyus. The anime premiered on January 7, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Hortensia Saga.’

Hortensia Saga Episode 4 Release Date

‘Hortensia Saga’ episode 4, titled ‘Turnabout ~Prelude to Turmoil~,’ is set to premiere on January 28, 2021. Liden Films produced the series, with Yasuto Nishikata serving as the director and Rintarō Ikeda as the main writer. Zenta composed the music, while Takayuki Onoda handled the character designs. My First Story performed the opening theme track “Leader,” and Mafumafu performed the ending theme track “Night Dream and Daydream.”

Where to Watch Hortensia Saga Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Hortensia Saga’ are made available with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia). French, German, and Russian subtitled versions are also available on Wakanim. Southeast Asian viewers can watch the series on Bilibili.

Hortensia Saga Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, a major protagonist is introduced in the series. Deflott Danowa is a former bounty hunter turned fugitive. Following the rebellion, Charlot, the former king’s son, has become the ruler of Hortensia, with Alexi Baldebron, the Pope of the Orthodox Church of Hortensia, serving as his regent. Alfred and Maurice visit the capital to meet Captain George Dalmas, who asks them to go to Petale Village, where people have been allegedly turned into stone, and conduct a secret investigation there. The Orthodox Church has set up a quarantine zone in and around Petale, and there are rumors that the village is infested by walking corpses.

After Albert and Maurice arrive at Petale with Mariyus and Kuu, they discover that the rumors are true. They save Deflott from a group of walking corpses and learn that he is the son of the village’s priest. Later they are found by three ecclesiastical knights, who try to apprehend Deflott. It is then that a giant corpse appears, attacking everyone present. Using a Requiem flower, Mariyus casts a spell that weakens the creature, and Albert and Deflott kill it. The episode ends as Deflott joins Alfred and his company in their travel to the capital. In episode 4, Alfred and Maurice might visit George to ask him how the ecclesiastical knights found out their identities.

