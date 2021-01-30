Based on a Japanese free-to-play role-playing video game developed and published by f4Samurai and Sega, ‘Hortensia Saga’ is a fantasy anime set in the eponymous kingdom. It revolves around Alfred Albert, an upper-tier noble and knight, and his friends and family as they fight monsters and enemies to secure a better future for Hortensia. The anime premiered on January 7, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Hortensia Saga.’

Hortensia Saga Episode 5 Release Date

‘Hortensia Saga’ episode 5, titled ‘Impact ~The Protected One~,’ is set to premiere on February 4, 2021. Liden Films produced the series, with Yasuto Nishikata serving as the director and Rintarō Ikeda as the main writer. Zenta composed the music, while Takayuki Onoda handled the character designs. My First Story performed the opening theme track “Leader,” and Mafumafu performed the ending theme track “Night Dream and Daydream.”

Where to Watch Hortensia Saga Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Hortensia Saga’ are made available with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia). French, German, and Russian subtitled versions are also available on Wakanim. Southeast Asian viewers can watch the series on Bilibili.

Hortensia Saga Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, following the revelation that someone has told the ecclesiastical knights about Alfred and his friends’ identities, the group makes their way to the capital, hoping to find some answers there. On their way, they come across a gruesome sight. Bodies of horses and merchants litter the road. They realize that some monsters did this. In a wagon, they find two little children who have distinctive Dayerehan features. The children seem to take an immediate liking to Alfred. The travelers decide to put the children in the care of the lord of the next town on their path.

However, when they reach the town, they discover the noble who is supposed to rule there has fled to the capital after the monsters begin attacking, and the villagers are turning his home into a church. That night, while Alfred and others are sleeping, the Dayerehan girls, whose names are Saria and Elva, begin conversing. After they reach the capital, Alfred asks Mariyus and Deflott to accompany Beltran De Boske, a commander in the Hortensia Royal Order, as he takes the young girls to the capital orphanage. In the meantime, Alfred and Maurice meet Captain George Dalmas.

As they walk toward the orphanage, Mariyus, who is actually Princess Mariel in disguise, gets distracted while thinking about her brother, allowing the two girls to disappear. Dalmas tells Alfred and Maurice that he didn’t order the attack but may know who did.

Suddenly, monsters start appearing around the cathedral. When Alfred and others get there, they discover that the Dayerehan girls are confronting the Pope. A horrified Alfred realizes that these girls summoned the monsters that killed those horses and merchants. And now, they have killed several soldiers before reaching the Pope. As Saria and Elva start hurling spells at Alfred and his friends, the Pope uses a divine relic to nullify their magic. The girls realize that this is what Rugis has sent them to retrieve.

When it seems that Saria and Elva will be apprehended, a red dragon arrives, and despite suffering grievous wounds in the hands of Didier Vialdo, the black knight, the dragon manages to escape with the two girls. When they reach Camellia, the dragon transforms into a woman named Theresia. At the cathedral, Maurice recalls that Dalmas has told them that the Pope and the Black Knight might have ordered the attack. In episode 5, Saria and Elva might report their failure to obtain the relic to Rugis and face the consequences. Alfred and Mariyus might begin to train under Adelheid Olivier. Here is the trailer for the next episode.

