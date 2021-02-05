‘Hortensia Saga’ is the anime adaptation of a Japanese free-to-play role-playing video game developed and published by f4Samurai and Sega. Set in the eponymous kingdom, the fantasy series follows Alfred Albert, a high-ranking noble and knight, as he and his friends protect their native land from both internal and external enemies. The anime premiered on January 7, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Hortensia Saga.’

Hortensia Saga Episode 6 Release Date

‘Hortensia Saga’ episode 6, titled ‘True or False ~The Burden of a Princess~,’ is set to premiere on February 11, 2021. Liden Films produced the series, with Yasuto Nishikata serving as the director and Rintarō Ikeda as the main writer. Zenta composed the music, while Takayuki Onoda handled the character designs. My First Story performed the opening theme track “Leader,” and Mafumafu performed the ending theme track “Night Dream and Daydream.”

Where to Watch Hortensia Saga Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Hortensia Saga’ are made available with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia). French, German, and Russian subtitled versions are also available on Wakanim. Southeast Asian viewers can watch the series on Bilibili.

Hortensia Saga Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 5 begins with a flashback showing a battle that took place six years before the current events. The Camellian forces repelled an attack from Dayerehan Empire with the help of Olivier and Hortensia. In the present, Alfred and company arrive at the Dominion of Olivier and meet Adelheid to deliver a secret message from Dalmas. Sir Didier Vialdo arrives at Olivier with ecclesiastical knights and begins arresting common people. This forces Adelheid to step forward and let herself be arrested.

The Camellians suddenly attack Olivier. Realizing that they need her, Didier orders his men to free Adelheid. During the battle, she manages to corner the Camellian general, Roy Bashro, with Alfred and Mariyus’ help. However, Roy escapes and pulls back the Camellian forces, leaving the defenders baffled. It is later revealed that Rugis chose to attack Olivier to demonstrate Adelheid’s unwavering loyalty towards Hortensia.

After the Camellian forces have retreated, Adelheid is arrested again by the ecclesiastical knights. Alfred tells the Black Knight that Hortensia needs Adelheid in Olivier. Without her leading her soldiers, Olivier would soon fall to Camellia. This would give Rugis direct access to the capital. Recognizing the truth in what Alfred is saying, Didier releases Adelheid. However, before he leaves, Didier promises that he will return. In episode 6, an imposter might show up, pretending to be Princess Mariel. Here is the trailer for the next episode.

