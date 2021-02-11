Based on a Japanese free-to-play role-playing video game developed and published by f4Samurai and Sega, ‘Hortensia Saga’ is a fantasy anime that has quickly become popular on the international stage. One of the show’s main characters is Mariyus, who serves as Alfred Albert’s squire. In reality, she is Princess Mariel in disguise. After her father, the King of Hortensia, was killed by Rugis of Camellia, Mariel disguised herself as a man and accompanied Maurice to the region over which the Albert family has governed for generations. The anime, which premiered on January 7, 2021, documents Mariyus/Mariel’s adventures with Alfred and their friends. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Hortensia Saga Episode 7 Release Date

‘Hortensia Saga’ episode 7, titled ‘Dilemma ~A Truth Revealed~,’ is set to premiere on February 18, 2021. Liden Films produced the series, with Yasuto Nishikata serving as the director and Rintarō Ikeda as the main writer. Zenta composed the music, while Takayuki Onoda handled the character designs. My First Story performed the opening theme track “Leader,” and Mafumafu performed the ending theme track “Night Dream and Daydream.”

Where to Watch Hortensia Saga Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Hortensia Saga’ are made available with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia). French, German, and Russian subtitled versions are also available on Wakanim. Southeast Asian viewers can watch the series on Bilibili.

Hortensia Saga Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Alfred and company are tasked by Dalmas to investigate the rumors that Princess Mariel has been spotted in Juni Island. The episode opens with Mariyus telling Deflott about a popular island legend involving a princess and a giant. The group discovers that the “princess” they are looking for is predictably fake. She is a local woman named Marie who has been pretending to be Mariel with her childhood friend Jim’s help.

It initially started for them as a way of making each other feel better. But then others mistook her as Mariel, and things quickly went out of hand. Overwhelmed by the Orthodox Church’s taxes and constant attacks from the monsters, the people of the island were looking for a source of hope, and that’s what Marie became.

Mariyus convinces Marie to tell the truth to her ever-growing followers, while Alfred and others make Jim understand that revealing the truth will be the best course of action for Marie. As Marie addresses the crowd, Saria and Elva arrive, having heard the same rumors as Alfred and company, and start attacking the crowd. Saria and Elva take control of a mechanized giant and send it towards Marie and Jim.

Mariyus joins Jim and a few locals as they try to protect Marie from the giant. They manage to topple it, but Mariyus fails to get out of the way in time. Suddenly, the legendary giant appears and saves the disguised princess. In episode 7, the group might visit another ghost town like Petale Village and encounter otherworldly monsters. Here is the trailer for the next episode.

