‘Hortensia Saga’ is a fantasy anime based on a Japanese free-to-play role-playing video game developed and published by f4Samurai and Sega. Although it has recently come out, the anime has quickly garnered international popularity. It revolves around Alfred Albert, an upper-tier noble and knight, and his associates as they try to keep their home, the eponymous kingdom, safe from both foreign and domestic threats. The anime premiered on January 7, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Hortensia Saga Episode 8 Release Date

‘Hortensia Saga’ episode 8, titled ‘Lamplight ~The Return of the Princess~’, is set to premiere on February 25, 2021. Liden Films produced the series, with Yasuto Nishikata serving as the director and Rintarō Ikeda as the main writer. Zenta composed the music, while Takayuki Onoda handled the character designs. My First Story performed the opening theme track “Leader,” and Mafumafu performed the ending theme track “Night Dream and Daydream.”

Where to Watch Hortensia Saga Season 1 Online?

The episodes of ‘Hortensia Saga’ are made available with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation (North America and the British Isles), AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia). French, German, and Russian subtitled versions are also available on Wakanim. Southeast Asian viewers can watch the series on Bilibili.

Hortensia Saga Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Alfred and company learn the village of Cocon has become completely deserted. This can potentially prove catastrophic for the entire Hortensia as almost all of the kingdom’s medicinal herbs are farmed in that village. Deflott reveals that Petale Village, his old home, had a business relationship with Cocon. When he expresses his desire to go to Cocon to investigate what is happening, Alfred, Mariyus, and Kuu decide to accompany him. Nonnoria, the maid in charge of the medicines in Alfred’s household, tells Alfred that she wishes to go along with them. Alfred gently declines her permission, telling her the journey will be too dangerous.

After the group arrives at Cocon, they discover the rumors to be misleading. The villagers are still there, but the Church has taken over Cocon. Alfred and his companions learn from Adel, who claims to be a former priest, that the Church has been using the local hospital as a treatment facility for the petridermic patients. Alfred is reluctant to confront the Church directly. When he voices his doubts, Mariyus tells him that he (Mariyus) is disappointed in him. However, Alfred later explains that if he ever gets arrested for rebelling against the Church, his people would also suffer the consequences.

The group later learns that the Church has been conducting experiments on petridermic patients. Didier shows up and easily defeats Alfred, Deflott, and Mariyus. After discovering Mariyus’s true identity, he declares her as the witch responsible for the pandemic and places the other two in custody. In episode 8, Alfred might finally realize that Mariyus is actually Princess Mariel. He might try to rescue her.

