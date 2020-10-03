The world of music-centric anime mostly consists of titles that revolve around the lives of high school idols or just romantic tales of high school lovers. However, ‘Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima’ is an exception. With rap music at its fore, the anime fascinates you with heavy beats and scintillating rhymes that come in tandem with the unique characters of the series. It is too early to say whether or not ‘Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima’ will be as good as we expect it to be, but we do expect a lot from it. Not to mention, A-1 Pictures’ animation style will certainly make its music themes look more impactful. So if you’re eagerly waiting for its first season, read on further to know all about its first episode.

Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by A-1 Pictures (‘Sword Art Online‘, ‘Blue Exorcist‘, ‘Fairy Tail‘), ‘Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima’ is a music-centric anime. The first episode of ‘Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima’ is scheduled to release on October 3, 2020.

The ‘Hypnosis Mic’ franchise is massive and includes everything from manga to anime to game series. There have also been stage plays of the same. The anime was initially scheduled to release sometime in July 2020, but it later got delayed to October 2020. Katsumi Ono is directing the series while its script is being handled by Shin Yoshida. Along with that, Minako Shiba, who is known for his work in ‘D Gray Man,’ is handling the character designs of the series.

Where to Watch Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima English Dub Online?

‘Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanse audio and English subtitle.

Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima Spoilers

‘Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima’ is set in a world dominated by women. It’s a completely matriarchal society where the government rests in the hands of women. Due to this, the world is bereft of weapons and there are strict rules against the ownership of any kind of guns. War is still pertinent in society. But instead of using guns, people now use words to wage wars against one another.

Replacing all modern weaponry is the “hypnosis mic” which allows the power of music to cause some real damage. Thus, strong lyrics and background scores are used not only for dissing enemies but also for completely destroying them. From the simplest streets fights to the biggest territory clashes, all involve intense rap battles where the one with the most impactful words lands a win.

