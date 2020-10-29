‘Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima’ is plain old fun. It isn’t through-provoking in any way. Neither is it deep in context with its overarching premise. However, its concept in itself is interesting enough to get you hooked. With that said, here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by A-1 Pictures (‘Sword Art Online‘, ‘Blue Exorcist‘, ‘Fairy Tail‘), ‘Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima’ is a music-centric anime. The 5th episode of ‘Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima,’ titled “Seeing is believing,” is scheduled to release on October 31, 2020.

Like most other anime, ‘Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima’ was initially scheduled to release sometime in the summer season. However, because of the ongoing pandemic, it was later delayed. The series is helmed by Katsumi Ono and Shin Yoshida has written its script. When it comes to its impeccable character designing, the credit goes to Minako Shiba, who is also known for his work in ‘D Gray Man.‘

The primary voice cast of the series includes Subaru Kimura as Ichiro Yamada, Haruki Ishiya as Jiro Yamada, Kōhei Amasak as Saburo Yamada, Shintarō Asanuma as Samatoki Aohitsugi, Wataru Komada as Jyuto Iruma, and Shinichiro Kamo as Rio Mason Busujima.

Where to Watch Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima English Dub Online?

‘Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima’ is available on Funimation with its original Japanse audio and English subtitle.

Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima Spoilers

‘Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima’ is set in a matriarchal society. All the top private and government organizations are ruled only by women. As a result, the world is an entirely different place. Violence, in its conventional form, is almost non-existent, and even finding any form of advanced weaponry is impossible. But just because it’s devoid of weaponry does not mean that no other tools of conflict exist. In a world that is bereft of violence, people use the power of music to duke it out when conflict ensues.

Better known as the “hypnosis mic,” humans have developed a tool that can cause real damage through music. So it isn’t just hefty words and swift rap battles that are used for bringing people down, but it’s somewhat of a real weapon that allows people to destroy their foes. From the streets to the biggest battlegrounds, “hypnosis mic” is a far-reaching method that can obliterate even the strongest enemies just through the insults and sound waves that it brings in.

