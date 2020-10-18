Apart from its elements of mystery, what makes ‘Ikebukuro West Gate Park’ such an intriguing anime is its semblance to real life. The anime and even the other two adaptations of the series show how Ikebukuro was actually rocked by some serious gang violence back in the day. With that said, here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

Ikebukuro West Gate Park Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Doga Kobo Studio (‘Gabriel Drop Out,’ ‘How heavy are the dumbbells you lift?‘), ‘Ikebukuro West Gate Park’ is a novel adaptation. The third episode of ‘Ikebukuro West Gate Park’ is scheduled to premiere on October 20, 2020.

‘Ikebukuro West Gate Park’ anime series is directed by Tomoaki Koshida and Fumihiko Shimo is handling its script. When it comes to its music composition, it has been done by Daijirō Nakagawa and Ryuuichi Takada (monaca). Its opening theme, “Needle Knot,” is performed by a Japanese band called The Pinballs, while its ending theme, “after song,” is a creation of Innosent in Formal.

Where to Watch Ikebukuro West Gate Park English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘Ikebukuro West Gate Park’ Season 1 on Funimation with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Anime viewers from Australia and New Zealand can stream the anime on AnimeLab.

Ikebukuro West Gate Park Spoliers

Many would be well versed with the critically acclaimed TV series adaptation of ‘Ikebukuro West Gate Park.’ But even before that, ‘Ikebukuro West Gate Park’ was a renowned mystery novel series which introduced the world to its storyline and characters. The novel series first premiered sometime in 1997 and then wrapped up in 2009. The action of the series ensues in an cool urban town named Ikebukuro, located in Tokyo. It centers around the life of 20-something Makoto Majima who is known as the “Troubleshooter of Ikebukuro” because of his ability to easily resolve conflicts between violent rival gangs. He keeps a close eye on everything that goes on around him and then uses to that maintain peace between gangs. Being the mediator that he is, he never gets too involved with any gangs. But still manages to maintain his sense of power by keeping close ties with Takashi Ando, who leads the G-Boys gang.

However, Makoto Majima stance as the mediator soon comes to an abrupt end when a sense of toxic rivalry slowly starts building up between several gangs. Bereft of control, Makoto Majima struggles to do what he does best. Adding to his troubles, his new girlfriend gets murdered by a mysterious killer. Nothing is as it seems and only he can get to the bottom of everything that’s brewing.

