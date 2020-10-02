Many have criticized ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ because of its stereotypical tropes and generic Isekai format. But on the other hand, there are Isekai fans who just can’t get enough of it. Well, regardless of which category you fall in, you have to appreciate the fact that ‘DanMAchi’ is wildly entertaining. It may have similarities with other Isekai anime but it is still one of the first few shows that led to the inception of the genre. With that said, if you have been waiting for its third season all this while, read on further to know all about its first episode.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’, also known as ‘Dan Machi,’ is one of the best Isekai anime out there. After the successful run of its first two seasons, J.C Staff has now renewed it for a third installment. The first episode of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ Season 3 is scheduled to release on October 2, 2020.

Where Watch Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 Episode 1 English Dub Online?

You can watch all three seasons of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ on Crunchyroll. Along with that, the first season of the anime is available on Amazon Prime and HiDive.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 Spoilers

In the final few moments of the previous installment, it was hinted that the war god Ares is heading down again and this time he’ll be there with his mighty Rakia army. But despite knowing about his arrival, the citizens of Orario frantically worry about the fact that they still have a dungeon. Thus, to battle Ares, the Guild makes an Alliance of some of the strongest Familia and sets out to battle him outside the walls. They do this to ensure that the life inside remains unaffected. The next season will pick up the story from here.

Now, considering that the last season was adapting the 8th volume of the manga, it is possible that it might continue doing so. But since the second season wrapped up the story arc, it seems more likely that season 3 will pick up from the next volume.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 Trailer

You can check out the trailer of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ Season 3 below:

