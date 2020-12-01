Developed by J.C.Staff Studios, ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ or ‘‘Dan Machi’ is an anime that is set in a fictional city where gods and mortals reside together. A seinen anime with elements of the harem genre, the series has been airing since April 4, 2015. It is based on a light novel series written by Fujino Ōmori and illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda. At present, the director of the anime is Hideki Tachibana, with Hideki Shirane serving as the writer. Here is everything you need to know about the show.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 10th episode of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ season 3, titled ‘Invisible (Forced Breakthrough)’, is slated to release on December 5, 2020.

Where Can I Watch Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 English Dub Online?

All three seasons of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ can be watched on Crunchyroll. The first season of the anime is available on both Amazon Prime and HiDive.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Spoilers

In the city of Orario, divine beings come down to the mortal world to experience the thrill and adventure there. The show focuses on Bell Cranel, who receives a blessing from goddess Hestia. Initially, he is the sole member of the Hestia Familia. As a result, he had to do the work of several people by himself. He has romantic feelings for Ais Wallenstein, but yet to express them. Unbeknownst, several human and non-human females have become attracted to him.

In episode 9, Ikelos is forced to leave Orario because of his connection to the poachers. Bell is ostracized by the entire adventurer community. The Loki Familia continues with their search for the Xenos. Hephaistos, Miach, and Takemikazuchi consider their options. Hestia Familia, with the help of Fels, intends to take the Xenos to the dungeon, but the Loki Familia has other plans.

Read More: Best Anime of All Time