Based on a light novel series written by Fujino Ōmori and illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda, ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ or ‘Dan Machi’ tells the story of a world where humans and divine beings co-exist, and heroes go on incredible adventures. The main protagonist is Bell Cranel. In the early part of the anime, he is the only member of the Hestia Familia. In the course of the series, he gains various magical abilities and becomes a great adventurer. The show premiered on April 4, 2015. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Dan Machi’.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The anime began airing its 3rd season on October 3, 2020. The 11th episode of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ season 3, titled ‘Ultra Soul (Decisive Battle)’, is slated to release on December 12, 2020.

Where Can I Watch Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 English Dub Online?

All three seasons of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ can be watched on Crunchyroll. The first season of the anime is available on both Amazon Prime and HiDive.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Spoilers

As the gods grew tired of their boring, eternal existence, they came down to live among humans in the city of Orario. However, they can’t use their divine abilities when they are in the mortal realm. They retain their power to bless people, which they used to create their respective families or Familia. In episode 11, Eina looks for Bell but finds Hermes, who asks her to do something for him. The Hestia Familia begins the process of getting the Xenos out of the city. Although Eina does meet Bel, she doesn’t manage to give him the bracelet that Hermes gifted her.

