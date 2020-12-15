Set in the fictional city of Orario where humans and gods co-exist, ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ or ‘Dan Machi’ is TV anime based on a light novel series of the same name written by Fujino Ōmori and illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda. The story centers around Bell Cranel, a 14-year-old boy who becomes an adventurer and the sole member of the Hestia Familia. He meets the warrior woman Ais Wallenstein when she rescues him and develops genuine feelings for her. In order to become a man worthy of her affection, he begins training diligently. As he completes more quests and defeats more monsters in the dungeon, his level as an adventurer rises. The show premiered on April 4, 2015. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season of ‘Dan Machi’.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The anime began airing its 3rd season on October 3, 2020. The 12th episode of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ season 3, titled ‘Argonaut (Hero’s Return)’, is slated to release on December 19, 2020.

Where Can I Watch Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 English Dub Online?

All three seasons of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ can be watched on Crunchyroll. The first season of the anime is available on both Amazon Prime and HiDive.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Spoilers

In episode 11, Weine saves a child. Tiona, who sees this, lets her go. Later, Bell and Haruhime meet with Weine, but their reunion is cut short when Bete Loga arrives. With the help of Aisha, Haruhime tries to confront him. Welf and Mikoto, on the other hand, fight Gareth. Ais asks Bell why he is protecting a monster. Bell tries to convince Weine to get away but she refuses. It is only after she rips out her claws and wings that Ais is persuaded to believe that she poses no threat to the people of the city.

