One of the most popular Isekai, ‘Dan Machi,’ is now back with a third installment. Although a little lulled down with its first episode, the anime very well manages to create an intriguing primary conflict. More so, a conflict that can drag for several episodes. So now that we’re hooked, we just have to eagerly wait for another week for its next episode to come out. On that note, read on further to know all about the release date, streaming availability, and spoilers of its next episode.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’, also known as ‘Dan Machi,’ is one of the best Isekai anime out there. After the successful run of its first two seasons, J.C Staff has now renewed it for a third installment.

The second episode of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ Season 3 is scheduled to release on October 9, 2020.

Where Watch Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 English Dub Online?

You can watch all three seasons of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ on Crunchyroll. Along with that, the first season of the anime is available on Amazon Prime and HiDive.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 Spoilers

In the first episode, Bell explores the 19th dungeon. While he’s at it, he tries to protect a young vouivre from all the humans who are out there hunting her. Determined to keep her safe, he takes her home with him and is pleased to know that she can also talk to humans. Even when his friends question his actions of letting her stay with him, he defies them. Moments after this, even Hestia learns about the vouivre. But she tries to understand why Bell got her home and allows her to stay. Luckily for the vouivre, she gets named Weine and also gets to learn a lot from Hestia’s family.

Weine later feels grateful for Bell showing up to rescue her. Out of sheer joy and excitement, she digs her nails deep in his flesh. Since she has no intention of attacking him, this act on makes their relationships stronger. In the meantime, Hestia takes it upon herself to know more about talking monster. So she sends Weif to the dungeon. The first episode leaves us with a lot of questions. For now, Weine seems innocent, but considering how her human intelligence has made Bell’s family a pariah, we can’t help but wonder if she’s on their side or she’s the enemy. Along with that, even the origins of the monsters still remains unknown.

Read More on Anime Preview: Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 2