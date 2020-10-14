‘Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka’ (better known as ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?) is based on a light novel series of the same name written by Fujino Ōmori and illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda. It has manga adaptation as well and its anime has spin-off series, titled ‘Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka Gaiden: Sword Oratoria,’ which premiered sometime in 2017. The second season of its main anime series is now underway and here’s everything you need to know about its third episode.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’, also known as ‘Dan Machi,’ is one of the best Isekai anime out there. After the successful run of its first two seasons, J.C Staff has now renewed it for a third installment.

The third episode of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ Season 3 is scheduled to release on October 16, 2020.

Where Watch Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 English Dub Online?

You can watch all three seasons of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ on Crunchyroll. Along with that, the first season of the anime is available on Amazon Prime and HiDive.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Spoilers

‘Dan Machi’ is set in the labyrinthine city of Orario. It is a gateway to a maze of treacherous underground catacombs, which is better known as the “Dungeon” itself. Despite its dangers, mighty mortals enter it to face monsters and seek cheap thrills and adventures. There’s a specific group of adventurers, known as Familias, step into the dungeon to slay beasts. By doing this, they get to retrieve crystals shards from their carcasses, which allows them to cast exotic weaponry and costly magical elements.

The anime centers on a 15-year-old boy named Bell Cranel. All he wants in life is to be the world’s greatest adventurer. Unfortunately for him, his life is unremarkable. But then comes a day when he crosses paths with a magical goddess named Hestia. Despite being a goddess, she has absolutely no followers or devotees. But her fateful encounter with Bell has something in store for both of them. Soon, Bell gets godly abilities as well and his grand adventure in the catacombs of Orario ensues.

