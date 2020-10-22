‘Dan Machi’ has split the anime community into two polar halves: Isekai fans love it while others can’t stand it. But despite being hated by many, the anime manages to hold its stance as one of the most popular fantasy anime out there. Its world-building runs wild. Its characters are typical but likable. Its production value is impressive. And its mysteries are gripping. What more can you ask for?

With that said, here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’, also known as ‘Dan Machi,’ is one of the best Isekai anime out there. After the successful run of its first two seasons, J.C Staff has now renewed it for a third installment.

The 4th episode of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ Season 3 is scheduled to release on October 23, 2020.

Where Watch Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 English Dub Online?

You can watch all three seasons of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ on Crunchyroll. Along with that, the first season of the anime is available on Amazon Prime and HiDive.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Spoilers

‘Dan Machi’ unfolds in the fantastical city of Orario. The city is known for its dark underground catacombs—referred to as the “Dungeons”—that often attract thriller seekers and adventure lovers. The dungeons accommodate some of the most dangerous creatures out there. But despite being so perilous, they lure several mortals who are on the path of figuring out their limits. Among all the adventurers who lurk in the harrowing caves of the dungeons, there’s a specific group known as the “Familias.” This group is not only known for its ability to easily slay the beasts that rest in the dungeon, but they are also infamous for extracting crystals found in the carcass of the monsters. Using these crystals, they create fancy weapons and complex magic systems.

‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ primarily revolves around Bell Cranel, a 15-year-old boy who has a knack for adventures. But to his dismay, his life is far too ordinary and boring. Then comes a day when his unremarkable life suddenly begins to change. He runs into a goddess named Hestia. Gets bestowed with magical abilities. And finally gets to go on an epic adventure.

