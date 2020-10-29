Although its pace seems a little rushed, the third season of ‘Dan Machi’ has introduced us to some very intriguing plot points and characters. For instance, the introduction of the head of the guild, Royman, caught everyone off-guard. It’s also good to see that, for the most part, season 3 is loyal to the source material and takes only a few liberties here and there. All in all, season 3 is just getting better with each episode. So to make sure that you don’t miss out on what lies ahead in this season, read on further to know all about its next episode.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’, also known as ‘Dan Machi,’ is one of the best Isekai anime out there. After the successful run of its first two seasons, J.C Staff has now renewed it for a third installment.

The 5th episode of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ Season 3 is scheduled to release on October 30, 2020.

Where Watch Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 English Dub Online?

You can watch all three seasons of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ on Crunchyroll. Along with that, the first season of the anime is available on Amazon Prime and HiDive.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Spoilers

‘Dan Machi’ is set in the fictional city of Orario. To the uninitiated, it’s just an ordinary city. However, for others, who very well know about it, it accommodates dark underground catacombs—referred to as the “Dungeons”—replete with monsters and perilous mythical creatures of all kinds. Due to this, the Dungeons are not only feared but also attract travelers, adventurers, and thrill-seekers who are willing to brave the dark and dangerous caves of the Dungeons. Among all those who dare to step inside the cave and duke it out with its beats, a group called “Familias” is known to be among the best. The group not only manages to destroy several of these beasts but is also known for extracting crystals that are found in the carcass of the monsters. Using these crystals, the group then creates high-end weaponry and magic elements to earn hefty bucks.

Bell Cranel is the primary protagonist of the series. He is a 15-year-old boy and to his dismay, he has a pretty unhappening life. Although he aspires to become the world’s greatest adventurer, nothing great ever happens in his life until one day, a goddess named Hestia crosses his path. She not only grants him rare magical abilities but also gives him the opportunity to live the life of his dreams.

Read More on Anime Preview: Tonikaku Kawaii Episode 5