‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ is an incredibly popular light novel. Since its first issue came out on January 15, 2013, over 10 million copies have been sold of it as of early 2020. Because of this, the news of J.C.Staff developing an anime on the manga was met with considerable interest. When it finally came out on April 4, 2015, the show not only received fans’ adoration but also critical praise. it is currently airing its 3rd season, which premiered on October 3, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the next episode of the show.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 3rd season of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ is directed by Hideki Tachibana. The 8th episode of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ season 3, titled ‘The Fool’, is slated to be released on November 21, 2020.

Where Can I Watch Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 English Dub Online?

All three seasons of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ can be watched on Crunchyroll. The inaugural season of the anime is available on both Amazon Prime and HiDive.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Spoilers

Although ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ still continues to be a story about its central protagonist Bell Cranel, goddess Hestia, and other members of the Hestia Familia, the anime has significantly expanded since its debut. New characters have been introduced, and new plotlines have been explored. The story is set in the city of Orario, where the divine and the ordinary people reside together. In the 7th episode of season 3, The Ganesha and Hermes Familias fight the Xenos on the 18th floor. Although they temporarily manage to subdue the Xenos, a minotaur suddenly attacks the group and rescues its comrades, Elsewhere, Bell teams up with Lyd to triumph over Dix. Later, Bell makes a controversial decision of protecting Weine against the attack of the Loki Familia.

Read More: Best Anime Shows of All Time