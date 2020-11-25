Based on a light novel series written by Fujino Ōmori and illustrated by Suzuhito Yasuda, ‘Dan Machi’ or ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ is a seinen anime with elements of the harem genre. The show premiered on April 4, 2015, and because of its relatable characters and engaging plot, has rapidly become a global hit. J.C.Staff is the studio that is producing the series. Hideki Tachibana has been serving as the director since season 2, with Hideki Shirane as the writer. The show is currently airing its 3rd season. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 9th episode of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ season 3, titled ‘Downfall’, is slated to release on November 28, 2020.

Where Can I Watch Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 3 English Dub Online?

All three seasons of ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ can be watched on Crunchyroll. The first season of the anime is available on both Amazon Prime and HiDive.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Spoilers

The anime is set in the magical city of Orario, where various divine beings descend to seek out earthly pleasures. Adventurers visit the Dungeon, an underground network of tunnels, to prove themselves against monsters and earn crystal shards. These shards have a variety of uses. They are not only an important material for making magical items but also can serve as a currency. In episode 8, titled ‘The Fool’, Dix dies in a battle against Asterius. Bell declares that Weine is his prey, and thus preventing other adventurers from hunting her. Asterius easily overpowers the rest of the Loki Familia until Ais takes part in the fighting. She amputates one of the monster’s arms. But then the members of the Hermes Familia intervene. Although Weine is killed, Feis resurrects her. Eina criticizes Bell for his compassion for the monsters.

Read More: Best Anime of All Time