Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Yūki Yaku and illustrated by Fly, ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ or ‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’ is an upcoming romantic comedy TV anime that tells the story of Fumiya Tomozaki, a reclusive expert gamer who hasn’t yet figured out how to win in the real world. His classmate, the perpetual overachiever Aoi Hinami, becomes disappointed after realizing that Fumiya is the enigmatic leader on the scoreboard of the online game “Attack Families.” Seeing him struggle with every aspect of his life, Aoi decides to help. The plot revolves around the developing friendship between the two protagonists of the series and how Aoi helps Fumiya in his path to becoming a more wholesome young man.

On October 11, 2019, Yūki Yaku revealed that an anime adaptation of his light novel serialization was being produced. It was later revealed that the series would have 12 episodes. Here is everything you need to know about the season premiere of ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun.’

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Season 1 Episode 1 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 1st episode of season 1 of ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun,’ titled ‘After All Famous Games are Generally Interesting,’ is set to premiere on January 8, 2021. Shinsuke Yanagi directed the series, with Fumihiko Shimo serving as its writer. Project No.9 Studios produced it. Hiromi Mizutani provided the music. Akane Yano handled the character designs. DIALOGUE+ performed both the anime’s opening and ending themes for season 1, “Jinsei Easy?” and “Ayafuwa Asterisk,” respectively.

Where to Watch Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Online?

The episodes of season 1 of ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ will be available on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. If you are in Australia or New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab. Viewers in Japan can watch the anime on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11.

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Spoilers

Inside “Attack Families,” Fumiya is known by his in-game username Nanashi. Aoi, who does everything in her life with overwhelming success, finds herself unable to beat Fumiya’s score in the game and develops an interest in the mysterious Nanashi. When she discovers Nanashi’s real identity as the shy and withdrawn Fumiya from her class, she becomes slightly disheartened. Unlike Fumiya, she adamantly believes that real life is an easily winnable game through hard work and determination. She tells him if he lets her, she can help him cross all the insurmountable levels of life.

With Aoi’s help, Fumiya begins to transform into a better version of himself. Their ultimate goal is to get him to the same level as her. Other characters in the anime include Minami Nanami, a popular girl at Fumiya and Aoi’s school who has her own share of insecurities; Fūka Kikuchi, a bookworm who Aoi believes has the best prospect to be Fumiya’s girlfriend, and Shūji Nakamura, the most popular boy in Fumiya’s class.

