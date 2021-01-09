‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ or ‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’ is a romance TV anime based on a Japanese light novel series written by Yūki Yaku and illustrated by Fly. The story revolves around two polar opposite people. Fumiya Tomozaki is a painfully shy recluse who would rather spend countless hours in front of screen playing games than interact with other people in person. Aoi Hinami, on the other hand, seems to have won the game of life. She is extremely popular and knows what she wants out of her life. Aoi discovers that Fumiya is “nanashi,” the mysterious gamer whose score in the game “Attack Families” remains unbeaten, despite countless attempts Aoi herself. She subsequently decides to help Fumiya get over his issues and embrace life with a sense of maturity.

On October 11, 2019, Yūki Yaku revealed that an anime adaptation of his light novel serialization was being produced. It was later revealed that the series would have 12 episodes. Here is everything you need to know about the season premiere of ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun.’

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 2nd episode of season 1 of ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ is set to premiere on January 15, 2021. Shinsuke Yanagi directed the series, with Fumihiko Shimo serving as its writer. Project No.9 Studios produced it. Hiromi Mizutani provided the music. Akane Yano handled the character designs. DIALOGUE+ performed both the anime’s opening and ending themes for season 1, “Jinsei Easy?” and “Ayafuwa Asterisk,” respectively.

Where to Watch Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Online?

Episodes of season 1 of ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ are available on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the day of their airing in Japan on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11. French, German, and Russian subtitled versions are also available on Wakanim. Viewers in Japan can also catch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Spoilers

Fumiya thinks that Attack Families is the perfect game of all, as it always offers the exact amount of reward for the effort put in. According to him, real life, in contrast, is a poorly-constructed game. As he spends more time with Aoi, however, these beliefs start to change radically. Her infectious optimism about life pulls him away from his own nihilism. Fumiya starts to invest in himself and society, spending money on grooming and fashionable clothes. He even begins to pursue a girl romantically.

