Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Yūki Yaku and illustrated by Fly, ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ or ‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’ is a slice-of-life romance anime that predominantly revolves around two main characters, Fumiya Tomozaki and Aoi Hinami. Fumiya is a classic recluse. A master player of the popular Japanese online game “Attack Families,” where he is known as “nanashi,” he considers real life as a poorly conceived game. Aoi, on the other hand, is a true winner in life. Her beauty, intelligence, and social skills are all augmented by her willingness to do hard work. When she learns that Fumiya is behind nanashi, she decides to help him get better at playing the game of life.

The 12-episode first season of the anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun.’

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Episode 3 Release Date

‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ episode 3 is set to premiere on January 22, 2021. Shinsuke Yanagi directed the series, with Fumihiko Shimo serving as its writer. Project No.9 Studios produced it. Hiromi Mizutani provided the music. Akane Yano handled the character designs. DIALOGUE+ performed both the anime’s opening and ending themes for season 1, “Jinsei Easy?” and “Ayafuwa Asterisk,” respectively.

Where to Watch Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Season 1 Online?

Episodes of season 1 of ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ are available on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the day of their airing in Japan on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11. French, German, and Russian subtitled versions are also available on Wakanim. Viewers in Japan can also catch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Spoilers

As the series progresses, Aoi teaches Fumiya how to be comfortable around other people. In episode 2, she tells him to initiate conversations with girls in their class, even suggesting that he should use his cold as a conversation starter. When he approaches Minami, she starts laughing at his awkward choice of conversation. Soon enough, some of the other students arrive, and Fumiya finds himself conversing with multiple people. On their way home. Minami asks Fumiya if something is going on between him and Aoi, prompting Fumiya to answer what Aoi would want to do with something like him. When he meets Aoi later to report what happened, she is impressed by the fact that he likes to speak his mind.

