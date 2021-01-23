Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Yūki Yaku and illustrated by Fly, ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ or ‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’ is a slice-of-life romance anime that depicts the developing relationship between its two protagonists, Fumiya Tomozaki and Aoi Hinami. After realizing that the expert gamer “nanashi” is actually her shy and reclusive classmate Fumiya, Aoi decides to help him to be a winner in the game of life. The 12-episode first season of the anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun.’

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Episode 4 Release Date

‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ episode 4 is set to release on January 29, 2021. Shinsuke Yanagi directed the series, with Fumihiko Shimo serving as its writer. Project No.9 Studios produced it. Hiromi Mizutani provided the music. Akane Yano handled the character designs. DIALOGUE+ performed both the anime’s opening and ending themes for season 1, “Jinsei Easy?” and “Ayafuwa Asterisk,” respectively.

Where to Watch Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Season 1 Online?

Episodes of season 1 of ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ are available on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the day of their airing in Japan on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11. French, German, and Russian subtitled versions are also available on Wakanim. Viewers in Japan can also catch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Season 1 Episode 4 Spoilers

Aoi takes Fumiya shopping and advises him to buy one of the ensembles of clothes that the store employees have put on the mannequins. She also convinces him to get a haircut. When they go into a restaurant, they run into Fuuka, who works there as a waitress. It is evident that Fumiya is becoming quite relaxed around Aoi. At home, Fumiya’s sister notices these changes and asks him about them, helping him clear one of the minor goals set by Aoi.

While Fumiya is in the library, Fuuka approaches him. She has seen him sit with books of her favorite author and concluded that he must like his writing as well. In reality, he was just pretending to read while figuring out new strategies for the ‘Attack Families’ game. Fuuka shyly reveals that she is working on a novel and wants him to read it. Awkward as ever, Fumiya agrees to do that. Later, he finds Minami sitting alone and uncharacteristically observes that she looks gloomy. The episode ends with Minami asking him to teach her how to play ‘Attack Families.’ In episode 4, the reason for Minami’s sudden interest in Fumiya and Aoi’s favorite game might be revealed. Aoi has been actively encouraging Fumiya to date Fuuka. When he reads her novel, it might become the first step towards that direction.

Read More: Best Romance Anime of All Time