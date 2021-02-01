As a slice-of-life romance anime, ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ or ‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’ predominantly depends on the incredible chemistry between its two lead characters, Fumiya Tomozaki and Aoi Hinami. The show is based on a Japanese light novel series written by Yūki Yaku and illustrated by Fly. Fumiya is a recluse and the best player of a popular game called ‘Attack Families,’ where his user ID is “nanashi.” However, he thinks that real life is a poor game. When Aoi, the most popular girl in his class, learns nanashi’s real identity, she decides to help him excel in real life, which she believes to be a god-tier game. The 12-episode first season of the anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun.’

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Episode 5 Release Date

‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ episode 5 is set to release on February 5, 2021. Shinsuke Yanagi directed the series, with Fumihiko Shimo serving as its writer. Project No.9 Studios produced it. Hiromi Mizutani provided the music. Akane Yano handled the character designs. DIALOGUE+ performed both the anime’s opening and ending themes for season 1, “Jinsei Easy?” and “Ayafuwa Asterisk,” respectively.

Where to Watch Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Season 1 Online?

Episodes of season 1 of ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ are available on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the day of their airing in Japan on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11. French, German, and Russian subtitled versions are also available on Wakanim. Viewers in Japan can also catch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Season 1 Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Izumi reveals to Fumiya that she is interested in Shuuji Nakamura, but he spends considerable time playing ‘Attack Families.’ She invites Fumiya to her home, so he can teach her how to play the game. At the school, Fumiya admits to Fuuka that he wasn’t reading the novels by her favorite author all those times when she saw him with the books in the library, adding that he was coming up with strategies for ‘Attack Families.’ Fumiya shyly adds that he would now like to read those novels.

While he is heading to meet Aoi, two students belonging to Shuuji’s clique interrupt him and guide him to the computer class, where Shuuji has set up his gaming devices to play ‘Attack Families.’ Fumiya accepts Shuuji’s challenge reluctantly but defeats him every time they play. Soon, Aoi, Izumi, Erika, and Erika’s two friends show up in the classroom and witness Shuuji’s defeats. Erika, whom Shuuji rejected earlier, takes this opportunity to mock Shuuji and ‘Attack Families.’ This prompts Fumiya to snap at Erika in anger uncharacteristically.

After the rest of the students depart, Aoi and Fumiya are the only ones left in the classroom. The latter observes that the Aoi didn’t say anything during the entire exchange. In episode 5, Fumiya might start reading Fuuka’s favorite author’s works, and a strong connection might develop between him and the girl.

