Developed from a Japanese light novel series written by Yūki Yaku and illustrated by Fly, ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ or ‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’ is a slice-of-life romance anime. Its two main characters, Fumiya Tomozaki and Aoi Hinami, can’t be more different. Fumiya is a shy, socially challenged gamer, while Aoi is the most popular girl at their school.

When Aoi learns that the account that always defeats her in ‘Attack Families’ belongs to Fumiya, she decides to help him acquire social skills. She tells him that life is a god-tier game, and a gamer can prove their true worth by being successful in it. The 12-episode first season of the anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun.’

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Episode 6 Release Date

‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ episode 6 is set to release on February 12, 2021. Shinsuke Yanagi directed the series, with Fumihiko Shimo serving as its writer. Project No.9 Studios produced it. Hiromi Mizutani provided the music. Akane Yano handled the character designs. DIALOGUE+ performed both the anime’s opening and ending themes for season 1, “Jinsei Easy?” and “Ayafuwa Asterisk,” respectively.

Where to Watch Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Season 1 Online?

Episodes of season 1 of ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ are available on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the day of their airing in Japan on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11. French, German, and Russian subtitled versions are also available on Wakanim. Viewers in Japan can also catch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Episode 6 Spoilers

Following arguably the biggest confrontation of his life, Fumiya decides to spend the weekend gaming while others are out shopping or singing karaoke. He observes that success in the game called “life” relies on repetition, collecting knowledge, and effectively using it. At school, he realizes that he needs to engage more while conversing with Izumi and brings up the fact that Shuuji’s birthday is approaching. He later suggests that they should go together to buy presents for Shuuji. Liking the idea, Izumi happily agrees.

Aoi and Takahiro join Fumiya and Izumi in the shopping excursion. Although Aoi earlier told him to make suggestions about activities during the excursion, Fumiya mostly remains a passive follower. The other three come up with various plans on what they should do. Izumi purchases a hair product for Shuuji’s birthday, whereas Fumiya gets a PitCam.

When they are alone, Izumi tells Fumiya about a rumor that Aoi and Takahiro are dating. This makes Fumiya reflective. On the following day, he wants to ask Aoi about it but ultimately decides not to. The episode ends as both Aoi and Minami put forward their name for class president. In episode 6, the election for the class president might be shown.

