‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ or ‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’ is a slice-of-life romance anime based on a Japanese light novel series written by Yūki Yaku and illustrated by Fly. It tells the story of Fumiya Tomozaki, an expert gamer who is shy and reclusive in real life. However, when Aoi Hinami, the most popular girl in his class, takes an active interest in him, he suddenly discovers that real life is a god-tier game. Now with Aoi’s help, he starts improving his social skills. Fumiya subsequently finds new adventures, friends, and even romance. The 12-episode first season of the anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun.’

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Episode 7 Release Date

‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ episode 7 is set to release on February 19, 2021. Shinsuke Yanagi directed the series, with Fumihiko Shimo serving as its writer. Project No.9 Studios produced it. Hiromi Mizutani provided the music. Akane Yano handled the character designs. DIALOGUE+ performed both the anime’s opening and ending themes for season 1, “Jinsei Easy?” and “Ayafuwa Asterisk,” respectively.

Where to Watch Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Season 1 Online?

Episodes of season 1 of ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ are available on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the day of their airing in Japan on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11. French, German, and Russian subtitled versions are also available on Wakanim. Viewers in Japan can also catch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Aoi suggests that Fumiya should serve as Minami’s campaign manager for the council president election. However, when Fumiya approaches Minami with this proposal, she tells him that she thinks he is somewhat unreliable. She later introduces him to her junior Yumiko, who is serving as her manager.

Later, Fumiya proves his worth by demonstrating his knowledge about technology and intuitive tactical abilities. He tells Minami that he will help with little details that she might miss during the campaign. This time, Minami happily accepts his help and begins calling him the “brain” (of the campaign). When Minami asks him why he wants to help her, Fumiya answers that being a gamer, he wants to defeat Aoi because she is the most formidable opponent in their school in terms of popularity.

With Fumiya’s help, Minami’s campaign really gains traction. Fumiya learns that Minami has her share of insecurities, some of which stem from constantly coming second after Aoi. While helping him with the campaign, Hanabi asks Fumiya to keep Minami grounded, as the latter girl tends to overdo things.

Fumiya helps Minami prepare her speeches, in which she promises students that, if elected, she will get air condition installed in their classrooms. Episode 7 might show the election and reveal who the winner is.

Read More: Best Romance Anime of All Time