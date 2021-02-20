Developed from a Japanese light novel series written by Yūki Yaku and illustrated by Fly, ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ or ‘Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki’ is a slice-of-life romance anime that revolves around two high-school students. Aoi Hinami is the most popular girl in her school and strives to be the best in everything she attempts. However, while playing a popular video game called ‘Attack Families,’ she comes across a player that she can’t beat despite her best efforts. She later discovers that this player, whose username is “nanashi,” is actually her shy and reclusive classmate Fumiya Tomozaki. Convincing him that life is a god-tier game, she proceeds to help him get better at it.

The 12-episode first season of the anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun.’

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Episode 8 Release Date

‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ episode 8, titled ‘There Are Some Problems That Cannot Be Solved Only By Low-Level Characters,’ is set to release on February 26, 2021. Shinsuke Yanagi directed the series, with Fumihiko Shimo serving as its writer. Project No.9 Studios produced it. Hiromi Mizutani provided the music. Akane Yano handled the character designs. DIALOGUE+ performed both the anime’s opening and ending themes for season 1, “Jinsei Easy?” and “Ayafuwa Asterisk,” respectively.

Where to Watch Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Season 1 Online?

Episodes of season 1 of ‘Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun’ are available on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the day of their airing in Japan on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS11. French, German, and Russian subtitled versions are also available on Wakanim. Viewers in Japan can also catch the anime on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, both Aoi and Minami give campaign speeches in front of the student body before the election. Fumiya and Minami have built their entire campaign around installing air conditioning systems in certain classrooms. Fumiya discovers how ruthless Aoi can be when she promises to install air conditioning systems in all classrooms. To counter this, Fumiya shows the students how spontaneous and wonderful Minami can be.

Despite their best efforts, Aoi wins by a considerable margin. Minami declares that she will win the next competition against the other girl, making Fumiya wonder whether she genuinely believes this or all of it is just bravado. Later, during their reading session, Fumiya finally manages to ask Fuuka out on a movie date.

While leaving the library, Fumiya spots Hanabi watching Aoi and Minami as the latter two girls sprint across the running track. He learns how Hanabi and Aoi became close friends because of the former’s open and earnest personality. In episode 8, Minami might finally show how much she is really affected by being constantly bested by Aoi.

